Brokerages Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. Helen of Troy reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of HELE opened at $217.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $201.02 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.18.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after buying an additional 186,446 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,545,000 after buying an additional 159,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,210,000 after buying an additional 67,061 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,663,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

