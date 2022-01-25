Brokerages Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to report sales of $410,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

INFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 768,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.93. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

