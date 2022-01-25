Brokerages Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report sales of $22.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.87 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $93.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.97 million to $94.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $104.72 million, with estimates ranging from $99.07 million to $112.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 240,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,686. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $457.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at about $2,482,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 42,460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 23.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 56.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

