Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Post $0.24 EPS

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Rackspace Technology reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

RXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. 31,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.