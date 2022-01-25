Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Rackspace Technology reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

RXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. 31,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

