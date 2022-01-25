Brokerages Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Post $3.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $16.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $21.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.85 to $22.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.50.

Shares of TDG traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $614.60. The company had a trading volume of 312,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,295. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $625.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,559,135. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,208,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.