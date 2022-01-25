Brokerages Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Price Target at $7.26

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.26.

ACB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ACB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,342,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,037. The stock has a market cap of $835.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

