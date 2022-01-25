Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Target Price at $56.75

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

