Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT at $95.00

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 52-week low of $63.96 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

