Brokerages Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Target Price at $164.00

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBOEY. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Deutsche Börse stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. 170,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

