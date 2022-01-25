Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target at $156.29

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2,037.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after buying an additional 342,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after purchasing an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5,464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 205,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $123.41 on Friday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.10.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.