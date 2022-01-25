Brokerages Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target at $76.00

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,586. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IART opened at $67.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.