Brokerages Set Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Target Price at $11.80

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RLLMF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. downgraded Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of RLLMF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $5.03. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. Real Matters has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $16.00.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

