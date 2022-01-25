Brokerages Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Price Target at $96.33

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.33.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
