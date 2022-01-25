Brokers Issue Forecasts for Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Churchill Downs in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $5.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $206.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

