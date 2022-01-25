Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of BBU stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.82. 1,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.