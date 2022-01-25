Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BEP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,930 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

