Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BRO opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

