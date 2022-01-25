Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:BRO opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
Brown & Brown Company Profile
Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.
