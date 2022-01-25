BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Down 7.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) dropped 7.7% on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $12.00. The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 11,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 960,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Get BTRS alerts:

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 34,386 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BTRS by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after buying an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,568,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.23.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.