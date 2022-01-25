Bulldog Investors LLP Buys New Holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $579,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXACU remained flat at $$10.28 during trading on Tuesday. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41.

