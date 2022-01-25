Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $1.69 Million in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 171,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,393,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,833,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,650,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,148,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,521,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.