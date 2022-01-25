Byline Bancorp (BY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Byline Bancorp has set its Q3 guidance at $0.69 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.55 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BY stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 71.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 192.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 67,231 shares in the last quarter. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.