CACI International (CACI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter. CACI International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $18.000-$18.830 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CACI International to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $272.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CACI International has a 12-month low of $215.18 and a 12-month high of $290.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

In other news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

