Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $31,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after buying an additional 1,449,273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $73,542,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,233 shares of company stock valued at $24,098,405. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

CDNS opened at $151.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

