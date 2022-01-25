CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Head-To-Head Analysis

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

BlackSky Technology has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlackSky Technology and CalAmp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A CalAmp $308.59 million 0.63 -$56.31 million ($0.79) -6.89

BlackSky Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CalAmp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BlackSky Technology and CalAmp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A CalAmp 0 1 1 0 2.50

CalAmp has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 161.95%. Given CalAmp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84% CalAmp -8.90% -1.58% -0.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CalAmp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CalAmp beats BlackSky Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets. The company segments include Telematics System and Software and Subscription Services. CalAmp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

