California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.79 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $16,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 16,733.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 36,500.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE:SMAR opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,185 shares of company stock worth $18,739,966. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.