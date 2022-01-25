California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 404,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $17,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after buying an additional 2,752,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,037,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,141,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,106,000 after buying an additional 512,481 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $87.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $91,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.95.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

