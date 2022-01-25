California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,274 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,274 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.15.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.