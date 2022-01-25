California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 879 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after buying an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.