Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Lowered to $63.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.