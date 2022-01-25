Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.31). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Aptinyx stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.34. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,945 shares during the period. AWH Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 2.9% in the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ashish Khanna acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 168,100 shares of company stock worth $387,751. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

