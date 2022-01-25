Capital One Financial Weighs in on Coterra Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTRA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 134.83%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

