Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.
Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. 5,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $14.38.
In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,079 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 64,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 61.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile
Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.