Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. 5,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,079 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 64,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 61.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

