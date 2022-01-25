Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Reduced by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 35.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,682 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,177,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.14.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $229.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $250.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

