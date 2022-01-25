Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4,744.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $189.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.59. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.39 and a 1 year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

