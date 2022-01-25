Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Celanese by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

CE opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

