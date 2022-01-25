Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDEV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 6.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 814.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 231,675 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 85.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 877,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 404,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

