CGI Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $83.39 on Tuesday. CGI has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 101.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CGI by 74.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 811,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $68,922,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

