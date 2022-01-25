Chainge 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $276,406.00 (CHNG)

Chainge (CURRENCY:CHNG) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Chainge has a total market cap of $9.92 million and $276,406.00 worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainge has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.53 or 0.06578835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00055195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,885.80 or 0.99922702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Chainge Coin Profile

Chainge’s total supply is 110,046,435 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge

Chainge Coin Trading

