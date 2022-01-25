Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $496.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Chemed has outperformed its industry. The company reported robust revenue growth across Roto-Rooter in the third quarter 2021. The decline in operating expenses and expansion of both margins during the quarter appear promising. The full-year strong projection for Roto Rooter as well as the revised 2021 EPS estimate exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate instills optimism. Chemed ended third quarter of 2021 with no long-term debt. Moreover, Chemed ended the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Yet, a decline in VITAS revenues during the reported quarter was discouraging. The company had to cut VITAS revenue growth expectations for the full year, indicating the persistence of this challenging situation. The deterioration in short-term cash levels is worrisome.”

CHE opened at $477.53 on Friday. Chemed has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $500.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.57%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chemed by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

