Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Holdings Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Chewy were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. raised its position in Chewy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Chewy by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Chewy by 33.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 97,437 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $730,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,576 shares of company stock worth $17,229,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,163.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.