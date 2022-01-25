Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $556.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.14.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $67,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,645,000 shares of company stock worth $26,252,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,452,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 352,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,892,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.