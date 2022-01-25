Chromia (CHR) Trading Down 39.8% Over Last 7 Days

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001420 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $295.51 million and approximately $87.95 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00041740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

