Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

CHUY stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.01. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

