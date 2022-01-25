Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
CHUY stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.01. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
