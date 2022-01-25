CI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,235 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,543,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,499,000 after purchasing an additional 176,628 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

SUSL opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.42. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.241 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

