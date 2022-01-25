CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,904,000 after buying an additional 246,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 254.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 126.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 165,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 99.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 146,707 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

NYSE:BCC opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 3.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.