CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SAP by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,988,000 after buying an additional 71,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,703,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

SAP opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.83. The company has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

