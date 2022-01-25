CI Investments Inc. Has $352,000 Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 62.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $55,774,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $383.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.83. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

