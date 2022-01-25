CI Investments Inc. Has $413,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hologic by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hologic by 4,713.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,185 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,825,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,167,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

