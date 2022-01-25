CI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) by 174.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

Equity Distribution Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.