CI Investments Inc. Purchases 1,634 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,921 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $22,369,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after buying an additional 1,295,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.